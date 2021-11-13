Southcoast CEO Hovan takes leave of absence following arrest

PROVIDENCE – Southcoast Health System Inc. CEO and President Keith A. Hovan is taking a leave of absence following his arrest on a charge of domestic assault and battery.

In a statement released Friday to hospital staff and media outlets, Hovan said, “These past few days have been difficult for you and all the people whom I love and care about. The allegation has caused an unfair distraction to you all. For that reason, effective

immediately, I am taking a leave of absence.”

In the same memo, Southcoast’s board of trustees said Dr. Rayford Kruger, chief physician executive for the Southcoast Physicians Group, will take over leadership of the health care system, which operates hospitals in Fall River, New Bedford and Wareham.

Hovan, who has led the company since 2008, was arrested Nov. 6 at his home in Rochester, Mass. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf in Wareham District Court on Nov. 8. He is due back in court for a hearing on Nov. 24.

- Advertisement -

Hovan told police he and his wife were having a verbal disagreement over what television show to watch. They were also arguing over who would put their daughter to bed because of loud noises coyotes were making in the area.

Police said cuts and blood were visible on Hovan’s forearm. He said that during the argument, his wife began writing in her journal. Police said he said he reached out to grab the journal from her and his forearm made contact with one of her teeth causing the injury. Hovan’s minor daughter called 911 to report an argument.

Police also said Hovan legally owned more than 40 firearms. Due to the charge, his license was suspended and the guns were taken into possession by police.