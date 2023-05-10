SouthCoast Community Foundation names Gagliardi new programs director

NEW BEDFORD – Julia Ramos Gagliardi, who has worked for several years in both the banking and nonprofit sectors, has been named the new director of programs for the SouthCoast Community Foundation.

The foundation says Gagliardi, who starts her new role on July 5, held multiple positions throughout her career. Most recently, she was BayCoast Bank’s first vice president of corporate giving and community relations. There, the foundation said, she managed a $2 million annual corporate giving program.

Previously, Gagliardi was the United Way of Greater Fall River’s campaign director. With the United Way, Gagliardi, facilitated a long-term strategic planning project along with raising more than $12 million in annual campaigns, the foundation said.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at the SouthCoast Community Foundation. The Foundation continues to play an increasingly important role in the region – as a funder, convener, and facilitator. I look forward to working with their staff, board, and volunteers on issues that further their mission and make a positive impact throughout the South Coast,” Gagliardi said in a statement.

