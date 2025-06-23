Southcoast Health adds 5 providers to community health system

PROVIDENCE – Southcoast Health recently welcomed five new providers, the health system announced.

The providers are joining the family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic surgery, and vascular surgery specialties.

The new providers are:

Kassandra Cordeiro, who earned her Master of Science in nursing as a certified nurse-midwife from Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, Ky. She is joining Southcoast Health Obstetrics & Gynecology caring for patients in Fall River, New Bedford and Wareham, Mass.

- Advertisement -

Cassidy Mello, who earned her Master of Science from Regis College in Weston, Mass. She will join Southcoast Health Family Medicine caring for patients in Dartmouth.

Joshua Tibbels, who earned his Master of Science in physician studies from Marist University in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He is joining Southcoast Health Orthopedic Surgery at the Swansea location.

Ethan Walsh, who earned his Master of Science in physician studies from Johnson & Wales University in Providence. He joins Southcoast Health Heart & Vascular specializing in vascular surgery. Walsh will care for patients in Middletown, Dartmouth and Wareham.

Lesly Wood, who earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. She will join Southcoast Health Heart & Vascular specializing in vascular surgery and will be caring for patients in Middletown, Dartmouth and Wareham.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at castellani@pbn.com.