Southcoast Health CEO David McCready elected to AHA’s Regional Policy Board

FALL RIVER – David McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health, was elected as an at-large delegate to the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board on Jan. 1.

The association has nine regional policy boards across the U.S., with one representing New England. McCready will serve a two-year term ending in December 2027.

“I am honored to serve in this role with the American Hospital Association and appreciate the opportunity to advocate for our patients and communities across the south coast region, as well as the entire Commonwealth,” McCready said. “I welcome the opportunity to work with the AHA to address the unique health care needs of individuals and families in our region for generations to come.”

The association’s regional policy boards meet three times a year to discuss policy issues. The goal is to foster communication between the association, its members and state hospital associations while providing input on public policy issues.

The board uses recommendations and analyses provided by members during its policy deliberations.

