Southcoast Health donates anesthesia machines to Buttonwood Park Zoo vet team

NEW BEDFORD – Staff members from Southcoast Health and workers at Buttonwood Park Zoo on May 14 celebrated the health system’s donation of anesthesia machines to the zoo’s veterinary team.

“We’re here today to donate anesthesia equipment, but what we’re really doing is helping ensure the well-being of the zoo’s animal residents, and by extension, supporting the educational and conservation mission that touches so many lives in our community,” said David O. McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health. “At Southcoast Health, we’re committed to partnerships that support the whole community and the cultural experiences that bring people together. Supporting the zoo fits right into that vision.”

The zoo has a fully equipped animal hospital with a full-time veterinarian and vet technician who focus on keeping the animals healthy. This requires annual physical examinations in which animals must be under anesthesia.

The exams are usually done in the procedure room, where the anesthesia machine is located, said zoo veterinarian Emmy Budas. But when animals need medical imaging, they must go to the radiology room, where they weren’t able to receive inhalant anesthesia or supplemental oxygen, which increases the risk of the animal waking up during a procedure.

“Now with a second anesthesia machine in our radiology room, zoo animal patients will be able to maintain appropriate anesthetic depth and are provided with supplemental oxygen and assisted ventilation throughout the entire duration of the procedure,” Budas said. “This will also allow us to capture better images in a safer manner.”

The donation stemmed from Southcoast Health buying new anesthesia machines earlier this year, which offered the opportunity to reduce its carbon footprint and keep current equipment in the community.

“While this is not always possible, in this case, finding an alternate use for the equipment right here in New Bedford made sense and greatly aligned with our sustainability goals,” said Phil Oliveira, vice president of supply chain strategy and logistics at Southcoast Health.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.