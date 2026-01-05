Southcoast Health names Imran new head of cardiac MRI

FALL RIVER – Dr. Tasnim F. Imran has been appointed as medical director of cardiac MRI at Southcoast Health, the nonprofit health system announced.

In her new role, Imran will rotate between Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River and St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford to enhance “patient care and collaboration across our cardiac imaging services,” Southcoast Health said in its announcement.

Cardiac MRIs use advanced imaging technology to produce highly detailed images of the heart using magnet and radio waves.

“My passion lies in cardiovascular prevention and in using advanced imaging, particularly cardiac MRI, to diagnose heart conditions accurately and non-invasively,” Imran said in a statement. “At the center of my practice is a simple philosophy: To help patients add life to their years and years to their lives. I look forward to leading this program and expanding the capabilities we offer to our community.”

Imran has a Master of Public Health from Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She completed an internal medicine residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and has completed fellowships in preventive cardiology and cardiovascular medicine.

“We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Imran to Southcoast Health Heart & Vascular,” said Dr. Peter Cohn, chief of Southcoast Health Heart & Vascular. “[Her] leadership in cardiac MRI and her patient-centered approach align perfectly with our mission to deliver the highest standard of cardiovascular care.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.