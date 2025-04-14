Southcoast Health Radiation Oncology Program reaccredited

FALL RIVER – Southcoast Health recently announced its Radiation Oncology Program was awarded a three-year reaccreditation from the American College of Radiology.

“Following the American College of Radiology’s audit of our program, the surveyors shared extremely positive feedback. This high praise is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, with whom I am honored to work with every day to help improve our patients’ outcomes,” Dr. Patrick J. Gagnon, chief of radiation oncology and chief medical information officer at Southcoast Health, said in a statement. “When you come to Southcoast Health Cancer for treatment, you can rest assured you are receiving the best care, treatments and personalized service. Earning this reaccreditation is another example of how Southcoast Health is committed to providing the most advanced technology and treatments directly to our communities across the South Coast region.”

Radiation oncology is a specific kind of cancer treatment that uses high-energy radiation to treat cancer. A radiation oncologist may use radiation to cure cancer or relieve pain, and it’s usually used along with other treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy and immune therapy.

The American College of Radiology is the country’s oldest oncology accrediting body, with more than 700 accredited sites. The college’s gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of quality and patient safety.

To earn this recognition, clinical sites must participate in an evaluation of criteria, including patient care and treatment, safety, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs. These findings are reported back to the facility so they can be used for continuous improvement.

Following a peer-review evaluation, the accreditation is awarded to facilities that meet specific practice guidelines and standards created by the American College of Radiology. This evaluation is done by board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists who are considered experts in the field.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.