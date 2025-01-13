Southcoast Health recognizes employees with annual President’s Award for Excellence

FAIRHAVEN – Portraits of the 2024 Southcoast Health President’s Award for Excellence honorees were revealed in the health system’s hospitals and its Fairhaven Business Center on Jan. 2.

“The President’s Award for Excellence is our highest honor for staff, nurses, providers and physicians nominated by their co-workers for outstanding performance, integrity and overall quality of service,” said David O. McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health. “With over 8,100 employees across the system, it is very hard to narrow down the honorees each year. I want to extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to all who were nominated for consistently going above and beyond for our patients and community.”

In 2024, 12 employees and one team with 30 members were celebrated.

The honorees include:

Christine Fegan, housekeeper and head of environmental services.

Bill Needham, manager of materials distribution at Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Bethany Duquette, Cardiovascular Picture Archiving and Communication System administrator for digital health services.

Emilie Berlow, information systems analyst for risk management.

Kelly Buckingham, registered nurse, team lead of the Patient Care Multi Unit at Tobey Hospital.

Andrea Laliberte, doctor of nursing practice, registered nurse and program manager for Pathway to Excellence.

Dr. Stephanie Sinclair, hospitalist at Tobey Hospital.

Kathy Leidhold, registered nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Scott LaRosa, executive director and chief analytics integration officer for digital health services.

Henri Valois, manager of pharmacy at Tobey Hospital.

John Saurette III, manager of food service production at Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Alicia Medeiros, nurse practitioner at Southcoast Health Urology.

The team recipient was the Southcoast Cares About My Diabetes Team, which included: Alexis K. Cottam, Alison LeBert, Amy Anderson, Ana Luisa Poucochinho, Barbara Durand, Brittany M. Soucy, Carla Estrada, Casey Souza, Christine Cernak, Donald Dean, Erica Thomas, Jason Santos, Jenn Seco, Kasey L’Heureux, Katelyn Ferreira, Kenneth Eugenio, Kerry Wooten, Khalida Hakimi, Lindsay Dowd, Lisa Alves, Lisabeth H. Williams, Lori Choquette, Mary L. Francis, Melissa Appleton, Michelle Santos, Rebecca Schlosser and Rebecca Tetrault.

Each year, more than a hundred employees are nominated throughout the health system and honorees are chosen based on how well they meet the selection criteria of excellent performance and demonstration of Southcoast Health’s values.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.