Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance board adds 2 members

MIDDLETOWN – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance, a defense industry consortium, added two new members to its board of directors.

Former Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor, now the LiRo Group’s senior vice president and director of national resilience, response and recovery programs, and Ted Curley, president and general manager of iXblue Defense Systems Inc. in Lincoln, have been welcomed to the board by SENEDIA Executive Director Molly Donohue Magee.

“We are pleased to have the expertise of Pete Gaynor and Ted Curley joining our incredible board of defense industry innovators,” Magee said. “These impressive leaders have significant experience across government, defense, military and policy, bringing critical perspective to benefit our SENEDIA member companies.”

Gaynor recently served as acting secretary of homeland security, FEMA administrator and deputy FEMA administrator. Curley has more than 30 years of experience in defense technology and unmanned underwater vehicles.

The SENEDIA board executive committee is represented by Chair Tim DelGiudice, of Raytheon Technologies; Vice Chair of Strategy Debbie Proffitt, of Purvis Systems Inc.; Vice Chair of Membership Colin McClennan, of Evans Capacitor Co.; Vice Chair of Infrastructure Edward Lopes, of Balfour Beatty PLC; Treasurer Kelly Mendell, of MIKEL Inc.; and newly elected Secretary Joseph Donovan, of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP.

“SENEDIA aims to be a catalyst for thought leadership and technical innovation in defense technologies,” Magee said. “By ensuring our board has a mix of new perspectives and experienced voices, we can strengthen and diversify the benefits we provide to our member companies.”

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.