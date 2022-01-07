Southern took her own route in transportation career

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

With a career in transportation planning, engineering and design in both rural and urban settings, Valerie Southern learned a lot before setting out on her own. Before she started Valerie J. Southern Transportation Consultant LLC, time working for others was full of high-profile projects and organizations. Now on the cusp of retirement, Southern plans to share…