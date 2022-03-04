Spaulding named new executive director of Connecting for Children and Families

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

ERIN SPAULDING, the former senior vice president of youth development and family strengthening for Old Colony YMCA, was recently named executive director of Connecting for Children and Families. The Woonsocket-based nonprofit specializes in offering family support services to the community. Spaulding replaces Terese Curtin, who retired as executive director at the end of 2021 after…