Spaulding named new executive director of Connecting for Children and Families

By
-
Erin Spaulding
Erin Spaulding
ERIN SPAULDING, the former senior vice president of youth development and family strengthening for Old Colony YMCA, was recently named executive director of Connecting for Children and Families. The Woonsocket-based nonprofit specializes in offering family support services to the community. Spaulding replaces Terese Curtin, who retired as executive director at the end of 2021 after…

