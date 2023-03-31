Speidel opens flagship store in Providence

PROVIDENCE – What’s old is new again.

Speidel, the vintage American watch brand established in 1904, bolstered its Rhode Island presence Thursday with the opening of its flagship store and watch repair center at Wayland Square.

“We are very excited to open our first service-oriented retail store at Wayland Square,” said Gennaro Cerce, CEO of Speidel.

In 1912 Speidel opened its first headquarters at 70 Ship St. in Providence. Cerce Capital acquired Speidel in 2009 and later reestablished its headquarters in Providence. Under Cerce Capital, Speidel refocused its sales channels to independent jewelers, as well as direct sales to consumers.

In 2022 Speidel’s headquarters relocated to 145 Wayland Ave., where the second floor hosts the corporate offices, while the first floor is now home to the new flagship store.

The flagship store will feature an extensive collection of timepieces, watch bands, jewelry, accessories and a selection of carefully curated watch brands. On-site personalized engraving and watch repair will also be available.

“It was important for us to open a brick-and-mortar location so our Rhode Island community and customers could shop personally for our products and experience firsthand our exceptional customer service,” Cerce said. “It has been heartwarming and gratifying to hear members of our Rhode Island community share their own memories of Speidel, as well as those of previous generations when they visit the store.”

The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.