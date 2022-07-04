Spine surgeons from University Orthopedics, The Miriam first in R.I. to use new tech

EAST PROVIDENCE – Surgeons from University Orthopedics Inc. and The Miriam Hospital say they are the first in Rhode Island to perform minimally invasive spine surgery with the use of a new robotic assistant.

Dr. Alan Daniels, chief of spine surgery at University Orthopedics and Rhode Island Hospital, along with Dr. Bryce Basques, director of minimally invasive spine surgery at The Miriam, and a team of spine surgeons from the hospital used the Mazor X Stealth Edition Platform during a procedure at The Miriam on June 24.

“This state-of-the-art technology will allow us to offer our patients the most technologically advanced spine care,” Daniels said. “With this platform, we are able to make smaller, ultra-precise incisions, which will result in faster recovery and shorter hospital stays for our patients.”

With the Mazor X, surgeons can create a 3D surgical plan for patients prior to the procedure. During surgery, the system’s robotic arm holds instruments securely while the surgeon makes micro-incisions with the help of robotic technology.

- Advertisement -

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.