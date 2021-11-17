SquadLocker forms custom apparel partnership with 3STEP Sports

WARWICK – Custom apparel company SquadLocker Inc. has partnered with youth sports event company 3STEP Sports, based in Wilmington, Mass.

With a presence in more than 40 states, 3STEP Sports will maximize SquadLocker’s e-commerce software and on-demand fulfillment services that alleviate the traditional burdens youth sports administrators face, such as managing tight order windows and handling apparel distribution.

“Our partnership will transform the way their participants and administrators manage their decorated apparel needs. By using both our software technology and unique on-demand fulfillment, their coaches and support staff will be able to invest more time in their players,” said Gary Goldberg, CEO of SquadLocker.

3STEP’s club leaders and event organizers will be set up with a digital storefront from which players, parents and fans can directly purchase uniforms, team apparel and spirit wear in one place, according to SquadLocker.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.