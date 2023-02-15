Stadium Theatre earns 12 Broadway World Regional Awards

WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre has earned 12 Broadway World Regional Awards from the online performing arts news outlet’s worldwide awards program.

The program honors the best in regional productions, touring shows and more that had their first performance between Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.

The Stadium’s “Into the Woods” production earned six awards, including for best costume design (Lauren Sullivan), best direction of a musical (William Deschenes), best musical and best performer in a musical (Ashley Lopes). The theater’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” production earned four awards from Broadway World’s program.

“Mamma Mia!” won for best ensemble performance and Joey Del Santo won an award for best lighting design of a play or musical for his work on the Stadium’s “Almost Maine,” the nonprofit said.

“It is a fine reflection of the shows that are produced right here in our theatre and conservatory,” Stadium Theatre CEO and Executive Director Cathy Levesque said in a statement. “We celebrate all of our artists who work tirelessly on productions each year. The strength of our team is in each individual. It is an honor working alongside our talented Stadium team.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.