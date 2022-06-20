State awards $115K to support solar projects at 6 farms

PROVIDENCE – A total of $115,667 was awarded Monday from the Rhode Island Agricultural Energy Grant Program to support solar projects at six Rhode Island farms.

The grants, made possible through Rhode Island’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, will help farmers to “green their operations and reduce energy costs.

“Our farmers supply Rhode Islanders with homegrown, nutritious foods and other locally produced products, improving our quality of life,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “It is essential for us to support them and help our local farm economy thrive. The grants, he said, will “help these farms convert their operations to clean energy so that we can help lower the burden of their energy bills while reducing their carbon emissions.”

There are more than 1,000 farms throughout Rhode Island, contributing more 2,500 jobs and $235 million to the state’s economy each year.

- Advertisement -

“The Agricultural Energy Grant Program is helping farms meet their unique operational and energy demands while reducing utility costs and carbon footprints,” said State Energy Commissioner Nicholas Ucci. “Through these important investments, our farms are not only making sound decisions for their businesses, but also contributing to Rhode Island’s efforts to address climate change.”

The recipients are:

Silk Tree Farm in Exeter: $17,640 for a 7.2 kilowatt ground-mounted solar array will offset 100% of the energy use for this livestock-growing and organic self-care product operation.

Elwood Orchard in Scituate: $18,027 for a 7.2 kilowatt rooftop solar project will offset 100% of the energy use for this homestead and apple orchard operation.

Newport Equestrian Academy in Middletown: $20,000 for a 36 kilowatt rooftop solar array will offset 100% of the energy use for this local horse farm.

Roots Farm in Tiverton: $20,000 for 17.2 kilowatt ground-mounted solar array will offset 100% of the energy use for this diversified, certified organic vegetable farm to grow more than 27 tons of vegetables.

Sodco, Inc. in North Kingstown: $20,000 for a 53.55 kilowatt rooftop solar project will offset 74% of the energy used at the commercial farm.

The Farm in RI in Glocester: $20,000 for a 5.135 kilowatt rooftop mounted solar array will offset approximately 65% of the energy use for this organic vegetable, egg and flower operation.