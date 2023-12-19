State awards $5.9M in housing, community development grants

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Fourteen local cities and towns received 31 housing and community development grants totaling $5.9 million from the state, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Department of Housing announced Tuesday. State officials say the monetary awards from the state’s community development block grant program, will enable a variety of housing, community facility, services…