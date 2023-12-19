State awards $5.9M in housing, community development grants

THE STATE HAS AWARDED $5.9 million in housing and community development grants to 14 cities and towns. The Town of Cumberland was awarded $300,000 for adaptive reuse of the former St. Patrick’s Church and rectory, pictured. / COURTESY GOOGLE INC.
PROVIDENCE – Fourteen local cities and towns received 31 housing and community development grants totaling $5.9 million from the state, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Department of Housing announced Tuesday. State officials say the monetary awards from the state’s community development block grant program, will enable a variety of housing, community facility, services…


