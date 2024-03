Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Registration is now open to celebrate the winners!

Just a week away! Tickets are still available.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – More than 40 local farmers, fishers and specialty food producers will share $662,000 in funding from the 2024 Local Agriculture and Seafood Act, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Friday. The 43 projects that received funding will support the growth, development and marketing of local farms, seafood harvesters and food businesses, according to a

PROVIDENCE

– More than

40 local farmers, fishers and specialty food producers will share $662,000 in funding from the 2024 Local Agriculture and Seafood Act, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Friday.

The 43 projects that received funding will support the growth, development and marketing of local farms, seafood harvesters and food businesses, according to a news release. The grant awards were broadly distributed across many categories, including agriculture, aquaculture, seafood or fishery-based, and farmers markets that support these sectors.

“LASA grants continue to be a game-changer for Rhode Island's farmers, fishers and aquaculturists,” McKee said. “I congratulate this year’s recipients and look forward to working with them to foster community resilience, promote sustainable practices and increase food security across our state.”

The LASA program provides grants that directly benefit and strengthen the local food system in Rhode Island by providing funds for projects that help support the growth, development and marketing of state-grown produce and seafood. Since its enactment 12 years ago, LASA has provided more than $2 million through individual program grants of up to $20,000, with no direct match required.

“DEM is always working to get more R.I.-grown food and R.I. seafood on the table by supporting local farmers and fishers in growing their businesses, and the support of Governor McKee and the General Assembly for a well-funded LASA program helps achieve this,”

said R.I. Department of Environmental Management Director Terry Gray. “Today’s LASA awards will help build Rhode Island’s food security while bolstering the traction of a diverse range of local food businesses in the marketplace by harvesting and marketing fresh homegrown food to meet consumer demand.”

The grant recipients and the amounts they received include: