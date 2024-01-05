State braces for first significant snowstorm since 2022

THE NATIONAL Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Providence, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick and Taunton through late Jan. 7.  Heavy snow is expected to start falling late Saturday with accumulations of 4-7 inches expected for the Providence area. Northern parts of the state could see as much as 10 inches, while coastal areas could get 2-3 inches. 

