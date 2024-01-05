State braces for first significant snowstorm since 2022

We have a great line-up of panelists. Get your tickets today!

PROVIDENCE – A winter weather system is expected to slam into the state this weekend with the potential for significant snow accumulation and high winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Providence, East Greenwich, Warwick, West Warwick and Taunton through late Jan. 7.

Heavy snow is expected to start falling late Saturday, with accumulations of 4-7 inches expected for the Providence area. Northern parts of the state could see as much as 10 inches while coastal areas could see 2-3 inches.

The National Weather Service did stress however, the exact track and intensity of the storm was uncertain and could change potential snowfall amounts.

This will be the first significant snowfall the state has seen in 687 days, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12. The last time more than 6 inches of snow fell on Providence was Feb. 14, 2022.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 mph and could lead to power outages in some areas, combined with the heavy, wet snow.

Rhode Island Energy says it is prepared to handle any potential power outages. The company is adding 65 external line crews on top of their 50 internal line crews, according to a statement from Gov. Daniel J. McKee Friday. He added the company will open its storm room on Saturday and will be using Bally’s in Lincoln as a staging site.

“These new vehicles here, 26 new snow plows will be here to keep our roads clear,” McKee said Dec. 6. “We continue to reinforce the message, when our crews are out doing their work let’s make sure that we respect the safety issues.”

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has more than 425 plows available for the storm, which includes the 26 new ones that were added to the state’s fleet on Dec 6, McKee said. He added there will also be extra tow trucks on standby to quickly clear any potential disabled vehicles in the Washington Bridge bypass lanes.McKee said the R.I. State Police is fully staffed and troopers are standing by to assist motorists and provide assistance on roads and wherever else they are needed.