State braces for first significant snowstorm since 2022

Rhode Island Energy says it is prepared to handle any potential power outages. The company is adding 65 external line crews on top of their 50 internal line crews, according to a statement from Gov. Daniel J. McKee Friday. He added the company will open its storm room on Saturday and will be using Bally’s in Lincoln as a staging site.As far as the state’s road and highways, The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has more than 425 plows available for the storm, which includes the 26 new ones that were added to the state’s fleet on Dec 6, McKee said. He added there will also be extra tow trucks on standby to quickly clear any potential disabled vehicles in the Washington Bridge bypass lanes. “These new vehicles here, 26 new snow plows will be here to keep our roads clear,” McKee said Dec. 6. “We continue to reinforce the message, when our crews are out doing their work let’s make sure that we respect the safety issues.” McKee said the R.I. State Police is fully staffed and troopers are standing by to assist motorists and provide assistance on roads and wherever else they are needed.