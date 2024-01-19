State, businesses investing in workforce training

Complaints about too many students coming out of school ill-equipped for today’s workforce are still common here and in other states. But Rhode Island’s biggest employers are increasingly doing something about it, with the help of training partnerships with local colleges. The success of long-standing partnerships developed by General Dynamics Electric Boat and Taco Inc. and increased state and corporate funding have led to new training programs in other industries, including offshore wind and gaming and hospitality. Part of the attraction for employers is that they often get to participate in the development of curriculum and training to ensure graduates are ready to work for them. As this week’s cover story reports, such collaborations increased after Real Jobs Rhode Island was launched by the state in 2015. The program provides funding to match state job training to employer needs and received a $20 million boost for this fiscal year and next. In nine years, the program has created more than 60 workforce partnerships. “Coordination on this scale to meet … workforce needs had never really been done anywhere else,” said Alyssa Alvarado, executive director of the Governor’s Workforce Board. Businesses are also investing their own money. In September, Bally’s Corp, contributed $5 million to the Community College of Rhode Island to develop a gaming-focused curriculum, including on-site at Bally’s two local casinos. It’s an investment likely to pay off in well-trained, work-ready graduates, benefiting the company and boosting the competitiveness of the state’s workforce.