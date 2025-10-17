State closes FY25 with $250M surplus; still short of projected deficit for next fiscal year

PROVIDENCE – The state finished the last fiscal year with a surplus of $250 million, surpassing expectations by about $20 million, according to the “closing statement” issued Oct. 14 by Gov. Daniel J. McKee's administration While still ending fiscal 2025 in the black, the surplus is down from the previous year's $327 million. The report shows that state revenue last fiscal year fell short of projections by $14.3 million, while expenditures were $72.6 million lower than expected. The state's rainy day fund stood at $298 million. Not counting the fiscal year surplus, the latest projections suggested a potential deficit of approximately $300 million in the upcoming budget cycle. That leaves a budget hole of approximately $50 million. An August report from the R.I. Public Expenditure Council predicted state spending will increase by 10.9% over the past two years, compared to a 6.4% rise in state revenue. State budget analysts are set to convene the week of Oct. 27 to find consensus on revenue and expenditure figures for the following year, which will guide McKee's budget proposal for next fiscal year. In June, the General Assembly approved the $14.34 billion budget for fiscal 2026, which allocated $230 million of the projected $231 million surplus and became law without McKee’s signature.