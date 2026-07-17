State declares Providence school takeover a success despite missing academic goals

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island returned control of the public school district to the city on July 1, ending nearly seven years of state oversight with a report that casts the intervention as a turnaround success.
However, a closer read shows the state fell short of nearly every academic goal it set when it seized control in 2019.
The R.I. Department of Education's exit report released Friday, "From Hope to Results," credits the takeover with record graduation rates, rebounding test scores, sharply lower absenteeism and a $1 billion school construction program. Those operational gains are real.
What the document doesn't state is the numeric targets the state wrote into its own 2020 Turnaround Action Plan that were missed.
That plan set 43 goals. By early 2025, the state had met roughly a quarter of them, and the ones it hit were largely operational: more pre-kindergarten seats, faster hiring, added teacher training and stronger parent engagement.
A community engagement report released around that time by Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s office showed students and families were unsatisfied with the school's progress
. The highlighted statistic was 58% of respondents feeling PPSD schools were moving in the “wrong direction” under RIDE’s intervention, while just 17% felt PPSD was on the right track. Fifty-one percent of respondents “disagreed” when asked if PPSD had the right budget priorities to implement its turnaround action plan.
The academic targets that justified the takeover went unmet and the gaps are wide. The plan called for 50% of eighth-graders to reach grade level in math; on the 2025 assessment, about 6% did – a rate that, measured against the 2018 pre-takeover baseline, slipped by a point. The eighth-grade reading target was 63%; roughly 15% of students met it. Districtwide, about 16% of Providence students tested proficient in math and 18% in reading, roughly half the statewide rates.
Graduation reached a district high of 79.4% in 2024, which the report highlights. The state's goal was 89%. A separate target for 69% of graduates to leave with college credit, an Advanced Placement credit or a career-and-technical credential drew no progress: about 33% did, down from 34% before the state took over.
The state never treated those targets as a condition of ending the takeover. The plan's original 2025 deadline had already slipped to 2027
after the pandemic. Then, in a move announced in May, the state accelerated the full handoff to July 2026 – a year before the deadline its goals were to be judged against, ensuring the final scorecard is never tallied.
The timing drew scrutiny. The state's K-12 council approved the return on a 7-1 vote
, with the lone member in opposition questioning whether the election-year calendar had shaped the decision. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green called the vote to return the schools a "significant milestone."
Other claims invite a second look. The report frames a court-ordered increase in city school funding as an accomplishment, though it followed a legal fight the state won against the city. It describes a decisive overhaul of the teachers' contract, though the deal ratified in 2025 largely preserved existing hiring practices.
The district the city inherits is measurably better run than the one the state seized. Whether it educates children better remains, by the state's own metrics, unproven.
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.