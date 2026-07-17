State declares Providence school takeover a success despite missing academic goals

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THE RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT of Education released their exit report, "From Hope to Results" discussing the results of the state intervention in running the Providence Public School District. /COURTESY CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island returned control of the public school district to the city on July 1, ending nearly seven years of state oversight with a report that casts the intervention as a turnaround success. However, a closer read shows the state fell short of nearly every academic goal it set when it seized control

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