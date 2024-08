Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Members of Rhode Island’s largest state employee union tentatively reached a new three-year labor contract extension on Friday with the McKee administration that includes millions of dollars in potential health care savings and wage increases to stem the impact of inflation. “We are extremely pleased we were able to reach a fair agreement

“We are extremely pleased we were able to reach a fair agreement with the state and to do so efficiently,” said Carly Iafrate, one of the negotiators for Rhode Island Council 94 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, adding that

the agreement reflects the reality that state employees deserve fair wage increases, especially considering significant changes in working conditions and inflation over the last several years.

The agreement includes wage increases of 5%, 4% and 3% over three consecutive years retroactive from the July 1, 2024, pay period. Adjustments to the state health care plans include implementation

of a prescription drug cost management program for certain specialty drugs, which could save the state up to an estimated $3.3 million while also saving money on out-of-pocket costs for members, and a new virtual musculoskeletal program that offers personalized care.

The extension gives employees who have less than 20 years of state service more vacation time upfront and more overall vacation time for those with less than 10 years of service.

“Amid a labor shortage in key areas and inflation, we must remain competitive with both the public and private sector as we continue to find new and better ways to deliver services to Rhode Islanders,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “These agreements strike a fair balance to help support our critical workforce, to address rising prescription and medical costs, and to standardize our operations.”

The agreement still requires ratification by the union membership. The union represents approximately 4,000 state employees.