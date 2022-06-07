State ethics panel launches probe of Rep. Tobon

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Ethics Commission will investigate state Rep. Carlos Tobon to determine if he violated ethics rules when he failed to disclose personal debts and business activities to voters, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

In a 6-0 vote on Tuesday, the commission approved the investigation based on a complaint the Rhode Island Republican Party filed last month.

The Pawtucket Democrat is accused of failing to list thousands of dollars in personal debt on annual disclosure forms that politicians are required to submit to the Ethics Commission.

The complaint was filed after a WPRI investigation uncovered a list of people who say they got burned doing business with Tobon. The GOP also cited tens of thousands of dollars Tobon still owes to a childhood friend, a former colleague and an ex-friend that were revealed in WPRI’s report.

- Advertisement -

Tobon did not respond to the report. However, he has previously defended his actions, arguing it was never his intention to mislead anyone. He has not shown up for any House sessions and has resigned from several legislative positions, including his seat on the powerful House Finance Committee.