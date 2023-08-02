State launches applications for $20M local road infrastructure program

PROVIDENCE – Local cities and towns will now have the chance to apply for state funding to help cover costs of road, bridge and sidewalk repairs.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and other state officials, including from the R.I. Department of Transportation, announced Wednesday that the state has launched its #RIReady Municipal Road Fund Program application process. The $20 million grant program, according to state officials, is available for local communities needing to make infrastructure improvements on locally maintained city and town roads.

McKee’s office says about 80%, or 5,000 miles, of roads within Rhode Island are maintained by local municipalities. According to recent data submitted by the Federal Highway Administration, close to half of all municipal roads are in poor condition.

Under the program, which is funded by the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, each city and town provides two-thirds of the project costs – RIDOT takes care of the balance. With this investment, McKee’s office says the fund can make up to $60 million available for local road projects through October 2026.

“We’re ready to fix Rhode Island’s roads and bridges and finally improve our state’s infrastructure rankings – and with our municipal leaders on board, this is the team that’s going to get it done,” McKee said in a statement. “This program is a huge win for Rhode Island.”

McKee’s office says $5 million will be divided equally among each of the state’s 39 cities and towns, roughly around $128,205 each. The remaining $15 million will be distributed proportionally to municipalities based on miles of roads within each community. Therefore, cities and towns with more roads can seek more funding, state officials said.

Cities and towns seeking funding can apply via RIDOT’s website through Oct. 15. Grant awards will be approved “as quickly as possible,” McKee’s office said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.