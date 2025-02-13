State launches new math skills initiative, provides $2.1M in grants for support

By
-
GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE speaks Thursday at Asa Messer Elementary School in Providence to launch the statewide Math Matters RI initiative. / COURTESY GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE

PROVIDENCE – State officials on Thursday announced a new initiative to promote the importance of mathematics in local schools, as well as award multiple communities seven figures worth of grants to improve math skills. Gov. Daniel J. McKee, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Providence Public School District Superintendent Javier Montañez unveiled the statewide Math

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display