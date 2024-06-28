State receives $2.5M in federal funds to support child Medicaid services in schools

THE R.I. EXECUTIVE OFFICE of Health and Human Services announced Friday the state received $2.5 million in federal funds to support children’s health services in local schools.
PROVIDENCE – Local education agencies across Rhode Island will receive $2.5 million in federal grants from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to support children’s health services in local schools, state officials announced Friday. The funding is part of $50 million in Bipartisan Safer Communities Act funding spread across 18 states to help

