State receives final federal approval for $108M ‘Internet for All’ initiative

PROVIDENCE – Federal and state officials on Wednesday announced that Rhode Island has been given the go-ahead to begin putting to work the $108 million it received through the Biden administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, Deployment Program to fill high-speed internet service gaps in low-income and other under-connected communities. Managed by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s

PROVIDENCE – Federal and state officials on Wednesday announced that Rhode Island has been given the go-ahead to begin putting to work the $108 million it received through the Biden administration's Broadband Equity, Access, Deployment Program to fill high-speed internet service gaps in low-income and other under-connected communities.

Managed by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration,

BEAD is

During a Wednesday press briefing, White House National Economic Adviser Lael Brainard

said

“internet access is no longer a luxury but a necessity," adding that eligible households and other entities could be afforded plans for as low as $30 per month.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee linked the regulatory approval to his own efforts to increase educational instructional time through the administration's Learn365 program, as well as the goal of raising median incomes statewide.

"These s

avings will make a real difference for families in Rhode Island," he said.

"Getting more and more Rhode Islanders online is how we take our state forward."

States were required to submit initial proposals for federal approval by Dec. 27, 2023, detailing plans for how they intended to spend their BEAD allocation.

National Telecommunications and Information Administration

Alan Davidson, NTIA administrator and assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information, said the announcement in Rhode Island represents a move “from planning to action," and called the state's

"Internet for All" pitch "a strong proposal for how they will connect all of their residents to high-speed internet service."

R.I. Commerce Chief Strategy Officer Daniela Fairchild on Wednesday said the agency will be releasing a request for proposals for qualified firms to assist in planning and deployment.

“Our affordability threshold will be determined by that process and finalized in collaboration with [internet service providers] and telecommunications providers,” she said.

According to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, once deployment goals are reached, any remaining funds can be used for other eligible uses such as training and workforce development.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.

a $42.45 billion state grant program included in the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The final approval enables the state to begin requesting access to funding and start implementing its plan to close what is commonly known as the "digital divide."An updated draft plan based on public feedback received by the R.I. Commerce Corp. was approved by thein March.In 2022, the state received $5 million of its BEAD program allocation to begin preliminary activities such as increasing staffing.