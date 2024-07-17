State receives final federal approval for $108M ‘Internet for All’ initiative

By
-
OFFICIALS ON WEDNESDAY, including R.I. Commerce Corp. officials, announced that Rhode Island's plan to deploy $108 million it received from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, Deployment Program to increase internet access to underserved households has been given final approval.

PROVIDENCE – Federal and state officials on Wednesday announced that Rhode Island has been given the go-ahead to begin putting to work the $108 million it received through the Biden administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, Deployment Program to fill high-speed internet service gaps in low-income and other under-connected communities.  Managed by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR