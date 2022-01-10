State taking extra COVID safety measures at nursing homes and assisted living facilities

PROVIDENCE – In an effort to keep residents, visitors and staffers safe, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Department of Health announced new regulations on Monday for the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The regulations require visitors at those facilities to either be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. These new requirements went into effect on Monday.

In addition, all visitors must now wear face masks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Previously, masking requirements were tied to vaccination status.

“In addition to rapidly increasing our testing and vaccination capacity, our administration is taking another crucial step to protect our most vulnerable residents while we address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases,” McKee said in a statement. “Our team has worked with nursing homes and assisted living facilities to develop a policy that will help alleviate pressure on their operations and keep residents, staff and visitors safe.”

RIDOH Director of Health Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said, “With COVID-19 case rates elevated in Rhode Island and across the country, we need to take steps to safeguard the members of our community who are more vulnerable. If you have a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, the best way to visit safely with that person is to get vaccinated. However, to ensure that residents can still see their loved ones, testing is also an option.”

If a visitor opts to show proof of a negative test, they must either have a negative antigen (rapid) test result from within the previous 48 hours, or a negative PCR test result from within the previous 72 hours. Either electronic or paper proof is acceptable. If a frequent visitor opts to show proof of vaccination status, a facility may document that status so the visitor does not have to continually demonstrate their vaccination status.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.