State unveils new mobile app, redesigned website to promote seafood sales

PROVIDENCE – A new mobile app and redesigned website aim to push seafood to the top of the menu for Rhode Island consumers.

The new app and website unveiled Thursday by the Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative let customers find fresh-off-the-boat seafood, as well as options from area markets and restaurants, from their cellphone or computer, according to a press release. The technology revamp marks the latest effort by the state, through its quasi-public seafood marketing agency, to boost the fishing and seafood economy.

Developed in conjunction with the Commercial Fisheries Center of Rhode Island and paid for with federal grant funding, the new FishLine app and updated website each feature more than 40 restaurants, markets and direct seafood sellers, with real-time updates on landings and sale opportunities from fishermen.

The news comes after a banner year for the commercial fishing industry, which reported $102 million in landings in 2021, up 31% over 2020, according to analysis by the R.I. Department of Environmental Management. The landings are credited with supporting more than 4,000 jobs and a $400 million annual economic output, according to study by the University of Rhode Island

For more information, visit SeafoodRI.com or download the FishLine app.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.