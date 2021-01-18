Statehouse to be quiet on Inauguration Day amid security concerns

PROVIDENCE – While Inauguration Day will welcome a new president in Washington, D.C., with the swearing in of Joseph Biden as the nation’s 46th president on Jan. 20, the Statehouse will remain quiet – at least inside.

Larry Berman, a spokesman for House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, said the General Assembly, which has been meeting at other locations, has no sessions scheduled for Wednesday. He said state employees who had been working regularly at the Statehouse will be working remotely. A spokesperson for Gov. Gina M. Raimondo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Berman also said Tuesday’s House session has been canceled due to some House members testing positive for COVID-19, while the Senate will be in session at Rhode Island College.

Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, said safety is a priority for the House, and that the test results came back early last week. The names of the House members who tested positive have not been released.

“As you know, my highest priority is to protect the health and safety of all House members,” said Shekarchi in an email to House members. “I’m writing to let you know that certain members of the senior and operational staffs tested positive for COVID-19 early last week. Out of an abundance of caution, we felt it is appropriate to cancel the House session that was planned for this Tuesday, Jan. 19.

“At this time, we are still scheduled to meet in session this Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Veterans Auditorium at 4 p.m., followed by a second public hearing on the proposed 2021-22 House Rules conducted by the Rules Committee at the Rise in Room 35. We will keep you posted should any plans change.”

Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-Providence, released a statement expressing their confidence in the security that will be provided by local law enforcement and the R.I. Capitol Police on Inauguration Day.

“We have full confidence in Col. [James] Manni and his team of public safety officials, including the [R.I.] State Police, the Capitol Police and the sheriffs. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will allow legislative employees to have the option of working from home this Wednesday. We are in constant communication with Col. Manni and his team and will make appropriate changes if necessary,” the statement reads.

The emphasis on security was sparked by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, resulting in a violent attack and the deaths of five people. The riot led to the evacuation and lockdown of the Capitol.

Hundreds of National Guardsmen from New England have been deployed to assist with security at the Inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20. Guardsmen from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont have been deployed to Washington, D.C., while no guardsmen from Rhode Island are being deployed.

