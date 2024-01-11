State’s top education official warns of budget cuts, layoffs

PROVIDENCE – The state’s top education official is warning that school districts across the state could see budget cuts and staff layoffs over the looming end of federal pandemic aid and possible changes in state funding. In an interview with WPRI-TV CBS 12 Wednesday, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said cutbacks could be necessary due to federal COVID-19 relief money starting to dry up and the General Assembly signaling it plans to end a policy that maintained state education aid at pre-pandemic levels despite significant declines in student enrollment. “Districts have to make difficult choices. There will be layoffs. Superintendents are going to have to make cuts,” Infante-Green said. “They’re going to have to look for places where they’re going to have to have savings.” Infante-Green said Rhode Island is not alone, citing Massachusetts, where Boston is planning to close schools. She also noted some districts have already taken initial steps in anticipation of the funding gap, including Providence where there is a hiring freeze in place. Georgetown University’s Edunomics Lab recently estimated Providence could be required to reduce its spending by 19% for the 2024-2025 school year, WPRI reported. All school districts across the state are required to notify staff of any layoffs for next school year by June 1.