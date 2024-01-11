State’s top education official warns of budget cuts, layoffs

By
-
R.I. EDUCATION COMMISSIONER Angélica Infante-Green is warning that school districts across the state could see budget cuts and staff layoffs over a looming fiscal cliff. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The state’s top education official is warning that school districts across the state could see budget cuts and staff layoffs over the looming end of federal pandemic aid and possible changes in state funding. In an interview with WPRI-TV CBS 12 Wednesday, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said cutbacks could be necessary due

