Stepping Up: East Greenwich restaurateur serves free soup for elders, health care workers

EAST GREENWICH – TJ Martucci was planning to drop off 60 quarts of Italian wedding soup at Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown on April 3. The previous day, he’d distributed 25 quarts of the soup to emergency room employees at Kent Hospital.

Martucci, president of The Martucci Group, which owns five restaurants in East Greenwich, saw business grind to a near halt even before Gov. Gina M. Raimondo banned dine-in service at Rhode Island restaurants as part of the state’s efforts to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

Then, on March 17, he was forced to lay off 155 employees and shut the doors to The Tap Brew Pub & Grill, Besos Kitchen & Cocktails, Kar Bar and Chianti’s catering.

But he kept The Safehouse open for take-out. As customers trickled in to pick up orders from the newly limited menu, many left generous tips for the few staffers on hand.

Encouraged, despite suffering a 97% cut to the restaurant group’s normal pace of business, Martucci started to wonder whether he could match his patrons’ generosity.

“I said if we’re going to be here, what can we do. Knowing what we do is food, I figure we can donate soup,” he said.

Martucci and his skeleton kitchen crew started mixing up batches of The Safehouse’s Italian wedding soup, a menu staple, for health care workers and seniors.

Quarts of the soup went for $1 on the first day it was offered but word of the effort reached restaurant regulars and donations poured in despite Martucci’s objections. He’d been willing to cover the cost of the soup and charge $1 for packaging but with the extra help, Martucci began distributing the soup for free.

“As soon as they heard it, they were asking to donate. A few neighbors and regulars were really adamant,” he said. “The only way we could afford to do this is by the generosity of our regulars who are coming to get take out.”

More than 300 quarts of soup had been made as of last week, and even with 190 quarts in the cooler, Martucci expects the supply to dwindle fast.

He’s been giving away quart after quart each day, mostly to older people who live nearby, and plans to continue doling out soup as long as possible.

In a kitchen that’s normally staffed by up to a dozen people, the two employees on each day are able to make about 50 to 70 quarts a day.

Anyone wishing to donate can stop by The Safehouse or call the restaurant.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Graham@PBN.com.