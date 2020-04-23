Stepping Up: Narragansett photographer shoots porch portraits in exchange for small-business donations

NARRAGANSETT – Josh Edenbaum has always been someone who likes to keep busy.

But amid the economic shutdown prompted by COVID-19, the owner of Josh Edenbaum Photography quickly found himself with a lot of free time. In the last month, nearly all of his business – commercial advertising, events, portraits – has dropped off.

It was scary, Edenbaum admitted, referring not only to the sudden and complete loss of revenue to his photography business but the loneliness and anxiety that hit when his immediate, in-person social circle dropped down to the only other member of his household: his dog, Chloe.

In the last month, however, Edenbaum has found a new way to interact with old friends and meet new people while spreading word about his business – all while maintaining social distancing.

The Narragansett photographer is among those across the country shooting so-called “porch portraits” – capturing the experience of families across southern Rhode Island in staged photos on their front porches. While he’s offering his professional services free-of-charge, Edenbaum has also asked participants to pay forward the offering by buying a gift card to a local business or nonprofit of their choice.

Since he started advertising what he’s dubbed #porchtraits on social media a month ago, Edenbaum has shot nearly 100 family porch photos, raising a few thousand dollars via gift card purchases for area businesses and nonprofits.

“It’s been really inspiring and heartwarming,” Edenbaum said of the experience, adding the benefits of staying connected from a personal and professional level. A few subjects have even paid for larger, print versions of the images, adding a small cash injection to his otherwise near-zero bottom line.

Most are standard, posed photos – often featuring the family dog – but some have gotten more creative, wearing masks or in one case, holding a package of toilet paper, he said.

And the opportunity to help fellow small business owners – both those he has existing relationships with and complete strangers – is one he takes to heart.

“I consider myself pretty fortunate compared to a lot of others out there,” Edenbaum said, naming his scenic community and relative financial stability, including recently approved unemployment benefits as examples of his well-being. “It makes you feel good to try to help people. A lot of businesses are really hurting.”

He has yet to take his own porch portrait, though it’s on his to-do list. Asked which local business he would be most inclined to buy a gift card from, he named The Bike Stop Cafe in Narragansett, calling the restaurant’s “common man” specialty pizza “to die for.”

Providence Business News is spotlighting nonprofits, companies and workers stepping up to challenges presented by the spread of the new coronavirus.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.