Stern named new Roger Williams University School of Law board chair

BRISTOL – R.I. Superior Court Associate Judge Brian P. Stern has been elected the new chairman for Roger Williams University School of Law’s board of directors, the university announced Feb. 13.

RWU says Stern has served as a Superior Court judge since 2009, presiding over the state business calendar, and civil and criminal jury trials. Before becoming a judge, Stern held various state government positions, including as a former gubernatorial chief of staff, executive director of the R.I. Department of Administration and deputy chief of legal services for the R.I. Department of Business Regulation.

Stern also serves as a director of the American College of Business Court Judges and co-chair of the R.I. Supreme Court Judicial Education Program, according to the university. He has been a member of the law school’s board since 2020.

“RWU Law plays an active and vital role in our legal community,” Stern said in a statement. “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the board and to support the university’s students, faculty, as well as the law school’s mission overall.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.