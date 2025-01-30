Stone Harbour condo unit in Bristol sells for $2.42M

BRISTOL – A residential condominium in the Stone Harbour complex recently sold for $2.42 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 345 Thames St, Unit 503N, home contains three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, with over 2,739 square feet of living space.

The waterfront penthouse condo features views of Bristol Harbor and Narragansett Bay, the real estate firm said. It also comes with a “wall of windows,” providing natural light and expansive views of the water from the living room, the firm said.

The fifth-floor condo includes cathedral ceilings, a gas fireplace and custom built-in storage features, according to Lila Delman Compass.

Another aspect of the condo unit is its bamboo flooring, the real estate firm said.

The home’s dining area features a bar, and the kitchen includes Wolf appliances, custom cabinetry and a granite island with bar seating.

The condo also comes with an outdoor terrace, accessible from the primary suite and a living room, the firm said.

The primary suite features a large walk-in closet, cathedral ceilings, custom built-in storage and a bathroom with a soaking tub and steam shower.

The condo also comes with two indoor garage parking spaces and a storage unit.

Stone Harbour building residents enjoy a shared infinity-edge heated pool and a gym, the firm said.

The condo unit was most recently valued by Bristol property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.48 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Alyce Wright, sales associate of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office, represented the seller. The buyers were represented by Holly Bellucci, of Keller Williams Leading Edge.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the condo was sold by Yingfei Wang, of Weston, Mass., and it was purchased by Dino Dell’Oro, of Bristol.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.