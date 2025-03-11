Stonehill College to offer MBA program in fall 2025

EASTON – Students seeking a master’s in business administration degree can now consider Stonehill College as an option.
The private liberal arts school on Tuesday announced it will launch its new MBA program in the fall of 2025, adding to its selection of graduate and professional studies programs. Stonehill said its MBA program will include accelerated and part-time enrollment options with three flexible entry points during the fall, spring and summer semesters.
The 36-credit program can be completed in three to four semesters, Stonehill says, and students may also design a custom specialization in a focus area catered to their unique goals and interests. Curricula includes entrepreneurship, international business, health care management, digital marketing and strategic data analytics, the college said.
“Growth is paramount to any business venture. As such, Stonehill College’s MBA program was developed with a growth mindset,” said Kristin McGillicuddy, Stonehill’s director of graduate business administration, in a statement. “We seek to help students evolve in ways that will allow them to make meaningful contributions to various types of organizations after they graduate. I am so excited to begin working with our first cohort this fall.”
Other local schools offering MBAs include the University of Rhode Island, Providence College, Bryant University, Roger Williams University, Johnson & Wales University and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.