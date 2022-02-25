Storm brings snow, sleet, freezing rain to R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Snow transitioned to a wintry mix across Rhode Island Friday morning, bringing a messy commute and less snow than forecast.

Rhode Island received 1 to 2.5 inches of snow before the storm transitioned to a mix of sleet and freezing rain around 7 a.m., the National Weather Service reported.

Providence recorded snowfall of 2.5 inches before the wintry mix arrived, according to the National Weather Service. North Smithfield saw 2.3 inches and Cumberland had 2 inches.

The band of snow, which was expected to dump as much as 8 inches in the Providence area, moved farther north with heavier snowfall north of the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday, the agency reported.

- Advertisement -

The mixed precipitation is expected to turn back to snow by midday or late Friday. The storm is expected to drop another 2 inches in Providence. while less than an inch is expected across the rest of the state and along the coast, according to the weather service. The agency also advises motorists to prepare for hazardous conditions.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect tonight.