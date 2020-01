Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

In 2015, the state budget introduced by Gov. Gina M. Raimondo sailed through the Rhode Island legislative chambers in what many described as record time. In a matter of hours, the new governor and legislative leaders moved in tandem to create economic-development reforms aimed at new jobs and attracting companies to Rhode Island. They seemed…