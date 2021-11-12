Strong winds knock out power for thousands of R.I. residents

Updated at 4:02 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2021.

By
-
STRONG WINDS buffeted the region Friday, knocking out power to thousands of customers across the state. Much of the state remained under a high wind advisory as of Friday afternoon. / COURTESY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

PROVIDENCE – Thousands of Rhode Islanders lost power Friday afternoon as a strong storm passed through the Northeast.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, customers in Rhode Island without power totaled over 6,300, a majority of which were located in Washington County, according to National Grid Rhode Island’s online outage center.

Over 1,770 customers in Bristol County, Mass., were also without power as of 4 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said that a high wind advisory remains in effect on the south coast until 7 p.m. Wind speeds will range between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 40 and 50 miles per hour.

- Advertisement -

Restoration estimates as of Friday afternoon indicated that National Grid expected to restore power to customers in the state by the end of day.

Updated at 4:02 p.m. to include the most recent outage figures from National Grid.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display