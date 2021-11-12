Strong winds knock out power for thousands of R.I. residents

PROVIDENCE – Thousands of Rhode Islanders lost power Friday afternoon as a strong storm passed through the Northeast.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, customers in Rhode Island without power totaled over 6,300, a majority of which were located in Washington County, according to National Grid Rhode Island’s online outage center.

Over 1,770 customers in Bristol County, Mass., were also without power as of 4 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said that a high wind advisory remains in effect on the south coast until 7 p.m. Wind speeds will range between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 40 and 50 miles per hour.

Restoration estimates as of Friday afternoon indicated that National Grid expected to restore power to customers in the state by the end of day.

Updated at 4:02 p.m. to include the most recent outage figures from National Grid.