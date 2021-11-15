Study: BCBSRI’s commercial health plans ranked best in region

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has been rated the best commercial health insurer in the Northeast, a national study found.

The J.D. Power U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Satisfaction Study measured member satisfaction with commercial health plans in 22 regions across the U.S.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts also earned recognition with a top rating in Massachusetts.

BCBSRI had a particularly strong showing in coverage and benefits, provider choice and information and communications.

“This award is so meaningful because it’s based on the feedback of our customers, and compared to all of the Northeast, BCBSRI members have told us they are highly satisfied with how we support their health and wellness,” said Melissa Cummings, BCBSRI’s executive vice president and chief customer officer. “We take great pride in helping our members get the most from their health plan. Satisfaction with their plan means members are more likely to use their benefits to reach their health goals.”

According to the study, insurers across the country increased digital and telehealth services from the year prior. Researchers also found that younger people have the highest rates of contact with their health plans as compared to older members. About 62% of Gen Z and 52% of Gen Y members are in touch with their insurers, while 49% of pre-baby boomers and boomers are in touch, the study reported.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.