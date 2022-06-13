Study: Blue Cross earns top ranking in member satisfaction in Northeast

PROVIDENCE – For the second year in a row, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has been rated highest in member satisfaction among commercial health plans in the Northeast, according to a global data analytics organization.

Blue Cross was rated No. 1 in every area measured by the annual J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Satisfaction Study.

The insurer earned a score of 749, an improvement of more than 25 points over last year’s mark.

In Massachusetts, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts earned the top spot with a score of 714.

“We’re proud that compared to plans in the Northeast, BCBSRI members are the most satisfied,” said Martha L. Wofford, BCBSRI’s CEO and president. “Our associates work hard to deliver the best possible experience to our members, whether members are calling customer service, looking for a provider, or trying to navigate a complicated issue. We’re committed to helping our members get the most from their health plan and we are grateful to hear that we are meeting their needs.”

The study ranked insurers in numerous areas, including customer service, coverage and benefits, cost, provider choice, and billing and payment.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.