Study: R.I. has 2nd-best-value broadband connection in nation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has the second-best-value broadband connection in the U.S., while Massachusetts leads the nation, according to a new study by Uswitch.com.

Researchers at the United Kingdom-based price comparison service and switching website analyzed each state on both their average cost of broadband deals and average download speeds, to reveal which have the best value broadband.

The Ocean State was ranked second, with a low average mean price of 55 cents per Mbps. Researchers noted the state offers an excellent average internet speed of 55 megabits per second, earning it a value score of 8.67 out of 10.

Massachusetts was found to offer the best value broadband, scoring a 9.23/10 value score. The study found the Bay State offers a reasonable average cost of 48 cents per Mbps across fiber optic, cable, and DSL, which buys you an average download speed of 52.21 Mbps.

California was third with an average mean price of 16 cents per Mbps and average download speed 37.51 for a value score of 8.56/10.

Connecticut was fourth with an average price of 16 cents per Mbps and average download speed of 46.26 for a value score of 8.56. Nevada was fifth.

Idaho had the lowest value in the nation with an average price of $1.16 per Mbps and average download speed of 16.83 for a value score of 0.45

Among the rest of the New England states, New Hampshire was 29th and Maine was 37th. Vermont was not listed in the report.