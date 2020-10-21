Study: R.I. ranks No. 4 in the U.S. for fast mobile network connections

PROVIDENCE – WhistleOut, a search engine that compares performance results of major wireless telecommunications providers, ranked the Ocean State No. 4 in average time connecting to the internet on a smartphone.

According to its latest report, Rhode Island has median mobile download speeds of 36.76 megabits per second, or Mbps. The national median speed, WhistleOut notes, is 27.59 Mbps.

Ahead of Rhode Island in the top five places for mobile internet were Washington, D.C.; Delaware and New Jersey. Behind Rhode Island, coming in at No. 5, was New York, according to the report.

The bottom five places for mobile internet in the United States were Alaska, Wyoming, Nebraska, Mississippi and Maine.

- Advertisement -

The WhistleOut report also shows that 100% of Rhode Island is covered by 5G service.

For the rankings, WhistleOut said 75% of each state’s score was determined by the median mobile download speed and 25% was determined by the area covered by 5G.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.