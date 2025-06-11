Summer 2025 Blue & You Regional Speaker Series launches June 18

NEWPORT – The fifth annual Summer 2025 Blue & You Regional Speaker Series, a collaboration between Innovate Newport, Ocean Tech Hub and the Grow Blue Strategy, is beginning June 18 at the Westerly Education Center.

Geared toward local waterfront workers and community members, the forums are meant to discuss the effects of rising sea levels and to investigate adaptive strategies.

Highlighting the series will be keynote speaker Janet Coit, the former director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s National Marine Fisheries Service, which championed initiatives for “climate-ready” fisheries and the adoption of new technologies and enhanced scientific research.

The panel features Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce; Matthew Behan, owner and founder of Behan Family Farms; Joshua Humberston, founder and CEO of Coastal Measures; Robert Torgerson, founder and president of Kestrel Innovative Fibers; and Darya Blout, founder and CEO of Deep Blue Composites.

The discussion will be moderated by Casey Tremper, a coastal specialist at the University of Rhode Island’s Coastal Resources Center and Rhode Island Sea Grant.

Two additional events will be held on Aug. 12 in Providence and Oct. 15 in northern Rhode Island. Registration information will be forthcoming.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.