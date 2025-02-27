‘Summer Cottage’ built in 1849 in Newport sells for $3.78M

NEWPORT – A 3,700-square-foot single-family home built in 1849 in the Kay-Katherine neighborhood of the city recently sold for $3.78 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyers in the deal.

Known as “Summer Cottage,” the 21 Catherine St. home contains five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The Victorian-style home, located on a corner lot, was completely renovated prior to the sale, the real estate firm said.

The two-story home with a finished attic comes with an in-ground pool, a 400-square-foot wooden deck and a detached 325-square-foot garage. The home features natural gas heating and central air.

The home was most recently valued by Newport property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that total value, $606,700 was attributed to the property’s 0.24 acres of land.

The buyers were represented by Kylie McCollough, sales associate of Mott & Chace. The sellers were represented by The Hadfield Group, of Hogan Associates Christie’s.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Cody’s Investments LLC, a Rhode Island limited liability company. The property was purchased by David Smith and Jessica Smith, of Portsmouth, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.