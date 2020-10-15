‘Superman Building’ ornament for sale as fundraiser

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Preservation Society is selling a keepsake ornament featuring the likeness of the Industrial Trust Building, better known as the “Superman Building,” as a fundraiser.

The ornament costs $30. For $30.90, the buyer will cover the full cost of their processing order for the preservation society. The ornaments are made in Rhode Island by Beacon Design by ChemArt, a Lincoln-based company that manufactures keepsakes.

Visit the PPS website for more information at ppsri.org/superman-building-keepsake-ornaments.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

