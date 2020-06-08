Supplement to fiscal 2020 state budget could be considered next week

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. General Assembly may consider a supplemental budget for the current fiscal year next week, according to a press statement. The bill would address an immediate shortfall amounting to several hundred millions of dollars, which affects the state budget ending June 30.

The proposal could introduced and move from the House Finance Committee to the House floor sometime in the week of June 15. Unlike the upcoming fiscal year budget, the stop-gap legislation does not require a seven-day review period, the statement explained.

After the House, the Senate would receive the document, initially in the Senate Finance Committee, then the full chamber.

Legislative leaders plan to return to session at a later date to consider the fiscal 2021 budget, which is to begin in July.

Next week, committee meetings will be scheduled in both chambers on the budget bills.

On Tuesday, a joint legislative committee will take up emergency COVID-19 spending, specifically getting an update from the Raimondo administration on how the federal funds were used to support nursing homes, purchase personal protective equipment and cover hospital surge-capacity expenses.

