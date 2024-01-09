Support center for small businesses affected by bridge closure open through Jan. 26

economic-injury declaration loans

EAST PROVIDENCE – Small businesses affected by the Washington Bridge closure have more time to seek financial relief. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Business Recovery Center inside the Weaver Memorial Library at 41 Grove Ave. will now remain open at least through Jan. 26, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday. The center helps small-business owners negatively affected by the Dec. 11 bridge closing to apply for SBA loans. “The recovery center has already been an important resource for so many small businesses and we want to maximize every opportunity to ensure they have the support they need,” McKee said. On Dec. 15, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman signed and approved a request from the R.I. Emergency Management Agency forat 4% interest with terms up to 30 years to small businesses and 3.25% for nonprofit organizations. As of Jan. 8, 497 businesses had applied for these loans, according to the news release Tuesday. “We know many people have taken advantage of this great program and we are grateful to the SBA and Gov. McKee for extending this opportunity for our local business owners and residents," said East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva. Small businesses in Providence, Kent and Bristol counties in Rhode Island; Bristol, Norfolk and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Windham County in Connecticut are all eligible for the SBA funding. The center will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, it will be closed Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.