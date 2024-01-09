Support center for small businesses affected by bridge closure open through Jan. 26

By
-
THE U.S. SMALL Business Administration’s Business Recovery Center inside the Weaver Memorial Library will now remain open at least through Jan. 26, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday.

EAST PROVIDENCE – Small businesses affected by the Washington Bridge closure have more time to seek financial relief. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Business Recovery Center inside the Weaver Memorial Library at 41 Grove Ave. will now remain open at least through Jan. 26, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday. The center helps small-business owners

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR