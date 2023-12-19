Support center for small businesses affected by bridge closure opens

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

EAST PROVIDENCE – Relief for small businesses affected by the Washington Bridge closure is now available. State and local officials gathered Tuesday to open the U.S. Small Business Administration's Business Recovery Center inside the Weaver Memorial Library. The center will help small-business owners negatively affected by the Dec. 11 bridge closing to apply for SBA…